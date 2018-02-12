Seminar on running a cannabis business scheduled for Feb. 28
February 12, 2018
NCET, a resource for business-related technology and networking opportunities, is a behind-the-scenes look at Nevada’s cannabis industry on Wednesday, Feb. 28.
The event begins at 11 a.m. and concludes at 1:30 p.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.
- The unique security challenges faced by the cannabis industry.
- The role of experience, reliability and business culture when hiring employees in the retail, growth and distribution segments.
- The impact of legal recreational marijuana on black-market / street marijuana.
- The best arguments or “pitches” when facing the traditional stigma associated with cannabis.
- The challenges faced in marketing cannabis goods and services.
The event will exclusively discuss aspects of running a cannabis business. It will not discuss workplace or employment issues related to the industry.
Speakers include Tray Abney of The Abney Tauchen Group, Karena Dunn, Larry K. Dunn & Associates, Steve Duque, Greenleaf Wellness, Mark Pitchford, KYND Cannabis, and Chad Strand, Blackbird Logistics Corp.
Cost is $40 for NCET members and $50 non-members. Display tables are also available for $320 for NCET members and $400 for non-members. RSVP deadline is 5 p.m., Feb. 27. Payments are encourage in advance; a $10 service charge will be applied for payments made at the event.
For details, call 775-453-0130, email info@ncet.org, or go online at http://www.ncet.org.
Recommended Stories For You