Seminar on running a cannabis business scheduled for Feb. 28

NCET, a resource for business-related technology and networking opportunities, is a behind-the-scenes look at Nevada’s cannabis industry on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and concludes at 1:30 p.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

Topics include:

The unique security challenges faced by the cannabis industry.

The role of experience, reliability and business culture when hiring employees in the retail, growth and distribution segments.

The impact of legal recreational marijuana on black-market / street marijuana.

The best arguments or “pitches” when facing the traditional stigma associated with cannabis.

The challenges faced in marketing cannabis goods and services.

The event will exclusively discuss aspects of running a cannabis business. It will not discuss workplace or employment issues related to the industry.

Speakers include Tray Abney of The Abney Tauchen Group, Karena Dunn, Larry K. Dunn & Associates, Steve Duque, Greenleaf Wellness, Mark Pitchford, KYND Cannabis, and Chad Strand, Blackbird Logistics Corp.

Cost is $40 for NCET members and $50 non-members. Display tables are also available for $320 for NCET members and $400 for non-members. RSVP deadline is 5 p.m., Feb. 27. Payments are encourage in advance; a $10 service charge will be applied for payments made at the event.

For details, call 775-453-0130, email info@ncet.org, or go online at http://www.ncet.org.