SendCutSend purchases building in Reno for nearly $4 million

Jim Belosic, CEO of SendCutSend, says his company, which started two years ago with three employees, is up to nearly 20 — “and we’ll probably double that in a year.”

Courtesy Photo: SendCutSend

RENO, Nev. — In a nearly $4 million deal, cloud-based custom fabrication company SendCutSend LLC is purchasing a building at 4835 Longley Lane in Reno.

The $3,941,661 transaction included a low-interest SBA 504 loan, with 10% down, facilitated by Nevada State Development Corporation; Heritage Bank of Nevada partnered in the financing package, according to a Sept. 24 press release.

“Our business has revolutionized the manufacturing industry due to our proprietary software and processes,” James Belosic, who co-founded SendCutSend in Reno in 2018, said in a statement. “It was time we took our company to the next level. Purchasing this building will do just that.”

Prior to launching SendCutSend, Belosic established software development firm Pancake Laboratories, which he owned and operated from 2010 to a sale in 2019.

SendCutSend co-founder Erin Belosic is a graduate of Duke University who also holds a master’s degree in education from the University of Nevada, Reno.

“We always like seeing a hard-working and innovative team like the one at SendCutSend pursue their dreams and have them come to fruition,” Sandy Gordon, vice president/business development officer with NSDC, said in a statement. “We see nothing but continued success for the business.”