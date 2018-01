Clark & Associates, Altus Insurance Group and Solutions at Work presents seminar on sexual and other forms of harassment in the workplace on Tuesday, Jan. 30 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Rancharrah’s sales and information pavilion, 6001 Talbot Lane in Reno.

Coffee, juice and light breakfast will be served.

For details, contact Becky Stidham at 775-828-7420, or at bstidham@clarkandassoc.com.