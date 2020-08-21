Shipping company to fill 200 jobs at 900,000 sq. ft. North Valleys distribution center

An aerial view of the existing 436,363-square-foot building at the LogistiCenter at 395 complex in the North Valleys.

Courtesy Photo: Dermody Properties

RENO, Nev. — Another week, another company unveiling plans to carve out space in the booming warehousing hub that is Northern Nevada.

Uline, a Wisconsin-headquartered shipping supply firm, broke ground this month on a what will become a 900,000-square-foot distribution facility in Reno’s North Valleys, the company announced Aug. 17.

“We are thrilled to be investing in and joining the growing Reno business community,” Brian Wayer, branch manager with Uline, said in an email to the NNBW.

A combined warehouse and office space, Uline’s project will essentially double the size of the existing building located at 8800 Military Road.

Uline declined to provide financial details of the building deal and cost of the project.

“As a privately owned business, we don’t share that information publicly,” Wayer said. “However, we are committed to investing in Reno and hiring great local talent.”

A rendering of the planned 900,000-square-foot distribution center in the North Valleys.

Courtesy Photo: Uline

Construction on the existing 436,363 sq. ft. building wrapped in March 2019 as part of Phase 2 of the massive LogistiCenter at 395 property in the North Valleys, according to previous reports.

Dermody Properties, owners of LogistiCenter at 395, sold the building to Uline on Oct. 29 for an undisclosed price, a company spokesperson confirmed in an email to the NNBW.

According to the Washoe County Recorder’s Office, the building’s value at the time of the sale was $54.6 million.

Uline’s expanded facility is slated to open in January, Wayer told the NNBW this week.

“The site will allow us to better serve our customers in Northern Nevada, Northern California and Utah,” said Wayer, noting the company’s other western locations are Los Angeles and Seattle. “Reno was a great fit from both a geographical and talent recruitment standpoint.”

To that end, Uline’s new facility is expected to bring 200 jobs to the area, Wayer said. Warehouse associate positions will range from $19 to $25 per hour, and all employees receive annual bonuses over $6,000, he noted.

Wayer added that the company is also recruiting for management and specialty roles.

A family-owned business since 1980, Uline is a distributor of shipping, industiral and packaging materials to businesses throughout North America. The company, which offers same-day shipping on more than 37,500 products from its 812-page catalog and ecommerce website, has over 7,000 employees across 11 locations.