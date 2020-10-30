Shoe Tree Brewing earns medals in 2020 Great American Beer Festival

Jeff and Paul Young, co-owners of Shoe Tree Brewing Company, are brothers who moved to Carson City in 1992.

Courtesy Photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Carson City-based Shoe Tree Brewing Co. was recently awarded Gold and Bronze medals at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, presented by the Brewers Association.

The best beers in 91 beer categories covering 170 different beer styles (including all subcategories) were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals during a virtual ceremony on Oct. 16 hosted on The Brewing Network.

Shoe Tree was recognized in the Specialty Beer Category for its Coco Burrito and in the Imperial Stout Category for Stoutacus.

Coco Burrito is a Porter brewed with cocoa nibs, vanilla, peanuts and Choco Tacos. Stoutacus is an Imperial Stout that weighs in at 11.6% ABV and has notes of plums, raisin, coffee and toffee.

“Super proud of all the hard work our brew team put in to bring these medals home!” said Jeff Young, owner and brewmaster at Shoe Tree Brewing Co.

Judges for the 34th edition of the celebrated competition evaluated 8,806 entries from 1,720 breweries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Socially distanced judging took place in 35 sessions over 18 days with strict safety measures in place.

Go here for more information on the GABF competition, including a complete 2020 winners list and photos.