Short line railroad terminal opens at Fernley logistics center

FERNLEY, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Development Authority on May 16 announced that Texas-based Blacklands Railroad has established a trans-loading and storage terminal at the Northern Nevada Railport & Logistics Center in Fernley.

The "Black Gold Rail Terminals: Northern Nevada" facility is located at 1000 Reno Highway and is served by both Union Pacific Railroad and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, offering 5-day-a-week rail service.

According to NNDA, it is the first short line railroad terminal to open in Northern Nevada, offering onsite access to rail for the purpose of trans-loading products from truck-to-rail and rail-to-truck to help companies cut transportation costs, along with the ability to track and trace railcars throughout the U.S.

"Because Reno-Sparks and the Sierra Region are both bisected by key rail and interstate highways, it has a federal 'port of entry' designation," Blacklands Railroad President Wayne Defebaugh said in a May 16 statement. "Establishing a Black Gold Rail Terminal in Fernley was a good fit as Northern Nevada's logistics industry is quickly expanding to meet the multi-modal shipping and distribution needs of customers nationwide."

Blacklands Railroad is reportedly investing $1 million for additional railroad track and a locomotive to bolster the Fernley facility's offerings.

According to NNDA, Class II and III small or mid-sized railroad companies — known as short lines — operate over a much shorter distance than larger, Class I national railroad networks.

According to the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association, short lines operate 47,500 miles of track nationwide, much of it in rural areas to help keep smaller areas connected to the U.S. economy.

"The establishment of Black Gold Rail Terminals: Northern Nevada marks the 100th company, since 2010, that we have assisted with expansion or relocation," Robert Hooper, NNDA President/CEO, said in a statement. "Freight rail is integral to infrastructure, logistics and trade. The combination of Nevada's rail network and more than 150 freight carriers offers cost-effective logistics for businesses, helping the Silver State attract new warehousing, distribution and manufacturing operations seeking a West Coast hub."