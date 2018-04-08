Sierra Floor Covering celebrates 40 years in Carson City

Details: CottonSeed Company will be raffling off a wood and metal table with a purchase of $80 or more (a $319 value). Raffle ends April 30.

Where: 4601 Goni Road, Ste B, Carson City. Come on in and help us celebrate

CARSON CITY, Nev. — On Monday evening March 27, 1978, two young families crested the hill at Jacks Valley Road and got their first view of Carson City off in the distance.

It was freezing cold, softly snowing and the low visibility rendered everything muted and gray. All six kids were tired and grumpy from spending 10 hours on the road.

Dogs were restless and eager for freedom; and the parents were 50 percent excited, 50 percent terrified and 100 percent exhausted from months of preparation for this life-changing journey.

This was the "new" hometown. But they had no homes, no jobs, and no family close by. They were two young couples in their late 20s and on their own. They had chosen Carson City as the perfect place to raise their young children. A place to build new homes, and the place to start a business that would ensure a better life.

They were full of youthful hope and idealism. But, for that moment they were just road weary, hungry and looking for a place to tuck their little ones in for the night.

Sometimes it's so hard to believe it has been 40 years since that first cold, snowy March night. The kids did get enrolled in school, permits were secured to build new homes and the dream of Sierra Floor Covering became a reality with the opening of a small rented storefront.

In September 1981, the partners sold half of the business to follow a different dream. Shortly thereafter Tom and Leeann opened the doors of Tom Peters Construction and have been at its helm for more than 37 years.

All the kids are now grown and have families of their own, but all have wonderful memories of growing up here safe and sound.

A lot has changed, 40 years later Sierra Floor Covering now owns the building. Sierra Floor Covering, Inc. is still in the same location with the same desire to serve the town that has blessed it so much over these past four decades.

Without your loyalty the doors would've never remained open. As Fred Shoemaker Sr. and I, Tracey Shoemaker, have been reflecting back, there are some names from those beginning years that are still special because they were willing to take a chance — and even though a great many of them are now gone, we would still like to honor them:

The late George and Ivy Kaiser — who originally rented to us and eventually sold the complex to us.

The late Ray Shaw with Steve, Ed, Bobby, Sandy and Holly of Shaw Construction.

The late John and Bernice Sheldon.

The late Don Hand of DG Hand Construction.

Dwight Millard of Millard Construction.

Gary Liebhardt Construction.

Fred Canfield Construction.

Joanne and the late Bob Kennedy.

The fun and crazy guys who were a part of the early BAWN years.

And the unforgettable years in the Carson Sertoma Club — with the Nevada Day Bed Race, the beer and hot dog wagon and the T-Car orange seat cushion concession.

And many more faithful customers who became friends throughout the years.

The hope and idealism was well placed. You are who our continued business is all about. This is the opportunity to acknowledge you with sincere gratitude. We were off the beaten path, yet you found us. We never advertised, yet you heard about us. You came through our doors and placed your trust in us. That's humbling. So this is all about you!

Sierra Floor Covering, Inc. is hosting the Grand Opening it certainly couldn't afford 40 years ago. Please stop by, say hey, have some cake and visit the newly remodeled showroom.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at 4601 Goni Road, Suite B, Carson City.

Our son, Fred Jr., who has been our estimator for more than 15 years and who owns and operates Sierra Carpet Cleaning and Janitorial will be here and available to answer any care, cleaning and maintenance questions you might have.

Please share in the Grand Opening of our daughter, Tracey and her new business CottonSeed Company.

A Vintage Home Décor and Design Destination; a mecca for salvage junkies, collectors, lovers of chicken wire and rust, of found, nostalgic and repurposed items — reinfusing today with the simplicity of the past.

From the entire family of Sierra Floor Covering and the next generation's ventures that have bloomed from it thank you Carson City.