Sierra Nevada College now offers teaching program in Reno

Sierra Nevada College has opened a new 4-year track for teachers to earn their Bachelor's degree and teaching credential.

Students can attend classes at The Reno Technology Center, 9480 Gateway Drive, Suite 150, in reno.

"As Nevada looks increasingly out-of-state, and even out of the country, to solve the elementary education teacher shortage, we feel it is our responsibility to expand the options for teacher education right here at home," states Dr. Alan Walker, president of Sierra Nevada College.

The program leads to a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. Credential programs, as well as graduate programs, are also available through the SNC Reno campus. Teacher education programs are eligible for Teach Nevada Grants.

For more information, contact Katrina Midgley, at 775-881-7517 or visit teachinnevada.com.