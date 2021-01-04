Sierra Nevada Corporation donates $400K to nonprofits in 2020

SPARKS, Nev. — Sparks-based aerospace and national security firm Sierra Nevada Corporation announced in late December it donated more than $400,000 to more than 12 nonprofits in 2020, including three in Northern Nevada.

According to a Dec. 29 press release, funds normally earmarked for year-end events and meetings are instead going toward meeting critical needs within the communities where SNC’s employees live and work.

“Paying it forward has been among our core values since the very beginning,” Eren Ozmen, chairwoman, president and co-owner of SNC, said in a statement. “Many communities are struggling during these challenging times. We are proud that our employees are so eager to support the nonprofits in their communities as they step up to meet the needs around them.”

SNC employees selected three local nonprofit organizations for contributions due to SNC’s headquarters being based here: Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows; Terry Lee Wells Discovery Museum; and University of Nevada, Reno Foundation.

Donations were also made to the nonprofit Freedom Service Dogs in Denver, which is home to SNC’s ISR, Aviation & Security, and Space Systems business areas.

The company also made donations to several national organizations, including Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and the American Cancer Society, among others.

In related news, SNC began deploying resources during the pandemic earlier in 2020 with the SNC COVID Recovery Campaign, which assists global relief efforts and supports military and SNC personnel facing hardship because of the pandemic. Each donation made to the Recovery Campaign continues to be matched dollar-for-dollar by SNC owners Eren & Fatih Ozmen, up to $250,000.