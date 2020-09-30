Sierra Nevada Corporation lands second $47M contract for federal border patrol aircraft

A look at the MEA aircraft — which is a fully certified version of the King Air 350 — that Sierra Nevada Corporation is providing for the federal government.

Courtesy Sierra Nevada Corporation

SPARKS, Nev. — Sierra Nevada Corporation was recently awarded a second $46,997,170 contract for two additional Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft (MEA) by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), bringing total MEA aircraft orders to four in 2020.

According to a press release from the Sparks-based company, SNC has been the prime systems engineer and integrator for the MEA fleet since 2009.

“SNC is extremely proud of our close partnership with Customs and Border Protection,” Tim Owings, executive vice president of SNC’s Integrated Mission Systems business area, said in a statement. “We are honored by CBP’s continued trust in our team’s ability to provide these special mission aircraft and the opportunity to support its mission of protecting the United States’ border.”

According to SNC, the MEA aircraft is “a fully certified, highly-missionized version of the King Air 350, equipped with a sophisticated array of active and passive sensors, technical collection equipment and satellite communications capabilities. It provides integrated multi-role special mission services to CBP and is capable of carrying out a wide range of missions.”

To date, SNC has provided a fleet of 20 other King Air 350 aircraft as part of CBP’s coordinated aviation and maritime law enforcement efforts. All four additional MEA aircraft are expected to be delivered in 2022.

SNC will continue to perform work covered by this contract from its facilities in Hagerstown, Md.