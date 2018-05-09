Sierra Nevada Powerful Women Awards luncheon set for May 30

Tickets: $39 for NNBW subscribers, $49 for non-subscribers, $350 for table of 8, plus fees

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 30

RENO, Nev. — On May 30, the Northern Nevada Business Weekly hosts the Sierra Nevada Powerful Women Awards and luncheon to honor all the amazing women who were nominated — and eventually voted on — during the first NNBW Sierra Nevada Top-20 Powerful Women campaign earlier this year.

The awards luncheon brings together the community to recognize the contribution of these women across the region and across generations.

The Top-20 Powerful Women, selected by the community over a two-month nomination and voting process, will be recognized as leaders in their professions, philanthropy and organizations.

Special lifetime achievements awards will be presented to three Sierra Nevada Matriarchs in honor of their legacy. The Top-10 Editor's Choice Awards will recognize 10 women of exemplary achievements and commitment to the region.

And, to include all generations, a special next generation of leaders award will recognize two young women for their accomplishments, focus and direction.

The event opens with Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, who will provide the opening address. Mayor Schieve, who was elected Nov. 4, 2014, is the owner and operator of three businesses in the city of Reno and is one of four founding members of the Midtown District.

Most recently, she has worked diligently to reform and revitalize downtown Reno and has, in partnership with the Reno City Council, formed an Operation Downtown group focused on re-imagining and revitalizing the downtown corridor.

NNBW also is thrilled to welcome Liz Goodgold, of Red Fire Branding, as the event's keynote speaker. Goodgold is a branding expert who works with entrepreneurs and corporations to brand and speak better.

From managing part of the $650 million Quaker Oats brand, she shares how to brand out, stand out and cash in on your brand, just like the revered consumer product.

With a fireball of energy, Goodgold has custom-created talks for Pfizer, Warner Bros, Meals on Wheels, Qualcomm and 200 other companies. Quick with a quip, she's been on every national news channel and two TV series, including Hollywood Scandals and The Kennedy Files. She's also the author of three books, including "RedFire Branding" and "How to Speak Gooder."

The focus of the keynote address is: "How to Have the Courage, Chutzpah, & Commitment to Live Your Authentic Brand." In this inspirational, yet practical keynote, Goodgold arms you with the courage to display your authentic self on a daily basis.

From letting the real you shine in business settings to unveiling your personality in social media, you walk away with ways to make deeper connections … and stronger bonds. In essence, this talk is about sharing the brilliant brand called "you!"

The event is sure to be high energy, with radio personality host Connie Wray, of "Bill, Connie and RJ In The Morning," as the official emcee for the Sierra Nevada Powerful Women Awards.

Connie has been waking-up Northern Nevada every morning for the past 20 years and is a powerful advocate for our community. Most recently, she helped raise over $100,000 for Renown Children's Hospital through the Alice@96.5 36 Hours for Kids Radiothon.

Event registration and tickets are available at nnbw.com/powerful-women-awards, or call 775-770-1173 for information.