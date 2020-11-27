Sierra Nevada Properties hosting donation drive for Libby C. Booth Elementary

RENO, Nev. — Sierra Nevada Properties is hosting its annual donation drive benefiting Libby C. Booth Elementary School. Staff will collect new or gently used winter clothing items such as gloves, mittens, scarves, coats, socks, jackets, sweatshirts and hats for boys and girls from ages 5 to 12 years old.

People may drop off contact-free donations at the front entrance SNP’s Reno office at 6990 S. McCarran Blvd., Ste. 300, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 4.

SNP is also hosting a GoFundMe for those wanting to participate by donating funds to purchase new warm winter items. Go here to donate.

According to a Nov. 11 press release, annual donations to Libby Booth Elementary were started by SNP owner Darrell Plummer and his father, Hal Plummer, over 30 years ago. The company’s annual goal is to fill their complimentary moving trucks with donations to be delivered to the school.

Meanwhile, SNP is also hosting additional donation drives, including supporting nonprofits Wishing Tree Fallon and Churchill Animal Protection Society (CAPS).

This year, SNP’s Fallon office is providing online donation options for each organization. For Wishing Tree Fallon, donations must be received before 5 p.m. Dec. 4, via the following GoFundMe account.

SNP is also encouraging people to donate to CAPS via its Facebook page.