Sierra Sotheby’s opens at The Summit Reno

Sierra Sotheby's International Realty is opening a new office at The Summit Reno, the shopping center located in South Reno.

The new location will be the tenth for the independently owned luxury real estate brokerage company.

"As we concluded our best year ever in 2017, our new office at The Summit Reno is a reflection of the hard work our real estate associates and our support team have put in over the past couple of years," said Peter Strand, president of Sierra Sotheby's International Realty. "Our focus is long-term and this is an exciting step."

The real estate company has a foothold in the Incline Village, Truckee and surrounding Lake Tahoe markets. The new location makes the brand more accessible to Reno buyers and sellers across all price points.

Sierra Sotheby's International Realty has seen steady growth since their opening in 2011 and is expanding at a time when Reno's housing market is experiencing major shifts.

"The increasing health of the local economy indicated a perfect time to expand our presence in Reno," said Strand. "Reno's ongoing transformation and prosperity will continue to attract disrupters and innovators, and will require companies to quickly evolve, providing a dynamic landscape that is a great fit for Sierra Sotheby's International Realty."

The new space will feature photography and videos of properties throughout the region through a proprietary app that was developed in collaboration with Apple TV. The app offers an ability to explore properties listed by the Sierra Sotheby's International Realty brand worldwide. A unique feature of this app is the ability to switch to Game Mode to experience and be inspired by some the most beautiful homes around the World and guess where they are located.

This new location comes on the heels of Sierra Sotheby's International Realty representing Blockchains, LLC in the purchase of 68,000 acres of land at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (TRI). Equating to nearly the size of Reno, this significant transaction represents one of the largest land deals in the history of Nevada.

"This landmark deal segues perfectly into the opening of our new Reno office," said Strand.

"Northern Nevada has been explosive in the past ten years and Sierra Sotheby's International Realty brings a high level of global brand awareness and outreach into this market," Strand added.

The Sotheby's International Realty brand now has more than 21,000 agents across 900 offices in 70 countries around the world. With it's sister companies, Summit Sotheby's in Park City, Utah, and LIV Sotheby's in Colorado in addition to the Bay Area.