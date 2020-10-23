SilverSummit Healthplan donates $100K to Hope Springs project

RENO, Nev. — SilverSummit Healthplan is donating $100,000 to support nonprofit Northern Nevada HOPES’ Hope Springs project which, when complete, will work to provide homeless individuals in the Northern Nevada area with dedicated bridge housing and services such as medical and behavioral healthcare, housing placement, and case management.

“We are pleased to support Northern Nevada HOPES’ Hope Springs bridge housing,” Eric Schmacker, SilverSummit Healthplan President and CEO, said in a statement. “While SilverSummit serves many homeless Nevadans, our commitment to the community reaches beyond our member base. This support will help some of the most at-risk populations in our state regain stability, and make positive long-term changes for their wellness.”

Northern Nevada HOPES has been working since 1997 to serve Northern Nevada’s vulnerable and underserved communities by making access to comprehensive medical, behavioral, and wellness support services possible under one roof.

According to an Oct. 13 press release, when completed in 2021, Hope Springs will support 30 individual sleeping units, and include 3,200-square-foot shared facility with restrooms, showers, laundry, a kitchen and community space.

“This donation from SilverSummit Health Plan will make a substantial difference in the lives of Nevada’s homeless population,” Sharon Chamberlin, Northern Nevada Hopes’ CEO, said in a statement. “Without dedicated partners, like SilverSummit, Hope Springs could not exist.”