Sip cocktails, create crafts at Gardnerville gift shop

Fun & Feng Shui-Social Crafting & Gift Shop is located at 1400 Highway 395, Gardnerville, and is open daily. Gift shop hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For information, visit http://www.FunAndFengShui.com or call 775-430-4895.

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — Located in one of Carson Valley's most well-known hotels of the early 1900s, Fun & Feng Shui may soon be Gardnerville's new "in" place to be.

Daisy Bankofier opened the shop in the Ritchford stables — which have been around since 1901 — in November, offering a mixture of cocktails and crafts.

"This is a place where our community can gather to create unique one of a kind art projects," said Bankofier. "Each project along with all materials are very intentional and are hand selected to provide nothing but beautiful, positive energy."

Weekly classes are offered, and private classes are available any time with no minimum guest, said Bankofier. Classes are $35 and up and kids craft classes are $15 per child.

Crafts include, Zen gardens, Rock art, dream catchers, sun catchers, wine bottle and glass charms and more.

"We don't offer frustrating projects, everything is simple crafting and projects," said Bankofier.

The shop has recently been renovated with a "make and show" room, crafting lounge, a bar, supplies and gift shop.

"The gift shop is filled with tons of project ideas and gorgeous finished items that are available for purchase," said Bankofier. "We also offer Feng Shui consulting for any room or space in homes or offices."

Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese art used to reenergize an environment.

"A lot of the time we take what you already have and restage it depending on your needs and what function the space needs to fill," said Bankofier. "Everything is handmade or customized here and we are constantly upcycling and recycling."

Want to mix it up a bit? Mixology classes are also offered at the shop. Partnered with 100 Proof Bar Services, the two-hour classes are a fun event for holiday parties, bachelorette parties, corporate functions and team building. All ingredients, equipment and individual work stations are provided to learn four craft cocktails.

Bankofier said she plans to offer bartender certification and become a designated location to receive an alcohol awareness card.

She also hopes to hold more classes outside of the crafting theme, for instance Chakra Yogoa and mediation is offered by Tiffany Hebb. Bankofier said if other venues have something they want to teach or offer, they are welcome to run ideas by her.

"It's all about the community," said Bankofier. "It's not about charging to have classes here, but to hold classes and it's about having a fun place for the community because really there's just not enough.

"We are here almost daily, so if our 'open' sign is out, you're welcome to stop by."