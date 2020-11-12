Sisolak appoints his former general counsel to chair Nevada Gaming Control Board

J. Brin Gibson

Courtesy Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was first published Nov. 10 by The Nevada Independent and is republished here with permission. For more Nevada news, including wall-to-wall coronavirus coverage and a constantly updating live blog, visit The Nevada Independent.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has chosen his former general counsel, J. Brin Gibson, to lead the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Sisolak announced on Tuesday afternoon that he was appointing Gibson as the new chair and executive director of the gaming regulatory agency. Gibson will take the reins following the departure of Sandra Douglass Morgan, who last month accepted a position on Fidelity National Financial’s Board of Directors.

Gibson, who most recently served as a shareholder at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, will start his new role Nov. 18. He will be leaving his position with the law firm just three months after joining.

“I am humbled and honored that Governor Sisolak would appoint me chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board at this point in the state’s history,” Gibson said in a statement. “It is a position that has been occupied with individuals of high character and ability, including the outgoing chair, Sandra Douglass Morgan, who has done an exceptional job under the most difficult circumstances. I will work tirelessly to serve with the same sense of honor and dignity for the position those before me have shown.”

Gibson’s path to the Nevada Gaming Control Board began at Brigham Young University, where he earned his bachelor of arts, master of public policy and juris doctor degrees. He went on to serve as first assistant attorney general and chief of the gaming division within the Nevada attorney general’s office, overseeing a staff of nearly 400 lawyers and legal support professionals. Gibson’s time in that office coincided with former Repulican Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s leadership.

As chief of the gaming division, Gibson also served as primary legal counsel to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Nevada Gaming Commission and Nevada Gaming Policy Committee. Former Gov. Brian Sandoval also appointed Gibson to serve as the commissioner of the Colorado River Commission of Nevada.

During the summer, Gibson helped the governor’s office during the two special legislative sessions, underscoring his close working relationship with Sisolak. He served as the governor’s general counsel from January 2019 until January 2020.

Sisolak, in a statement, lauded Gibson as “exactly the type of committed public servant” needed at this time in the state’s history.

“Brin’s extensive background and expertise in highly regulated industries, including his experience as Chief of the Gaming Division, makes him a perfect fit for this position, and I look forward to watching him excel in this position,” the governor wrote.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board next meets Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.