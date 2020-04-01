Sisolak issues ‘Stay at Home’ order; business closures extended to April 30

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak steps away from the podium after an update on coronavirus during a news conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Photo: Jeff Scheid / The Nevada Independent)

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Today (April 1), Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a “Stay at Home” directive through April 30, which also extends mandatory closures of nonessential businesses.

You can go here to read the governor’s updated order, which was published March 31 by the state.

Below is a press release issued by Sisolak’s office at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Today, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak formally issued a “Stay at Home” directive for Nevadans and extended the nonessential business, gaming and school closures and all other directives issued under the Emergency Declaration to April 30, 2020.

The governor has been asking Nevadans to “Stay Home for Nevada” since March 17 and has taken multiple steps since declaring a state of emergency on March 12 to protect Nevadans and encourage them to stay home and help flatten the curve.

This directive reinforces the Governor’s earlier advisory for Nevadans to stay home and will go into effect at midnight on April 1, 2020.

“Today’s ‘Stay at Home’ directive strengthens the imperative that Nevadans must not leave their homes for nonessential activities in order to prevent the spread of COVID19,” said Governor Sisolak. “This directive builds on previous directives around school closures, social distancing, closure of non-essential businesses, and bans on public gatherings of 10 or more people by requiring you stay at home unless leaving is absolutely necessary.”

Essential employees should continue their work activities, making sure to take proper precautions, like frequent handwashing, staying home if they are sick and abiding by aggressive social distancing protocols.

The directive also extends closure of non-essential businesses, gaming and schools through April 30, 2020. This change in time mirrors the latest guidance from the federal government.