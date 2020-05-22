Sisolak: June 4 likely date for casinos to reopen; press conference set for Tuesday

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses measures to help the public with housing stability amid the COVID-19 public health crisis at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Photo: Rachel Aston / Las Vegas Review-Journal

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Gov. Steve Sisolak has scheduled a Tuesday, May 26, press conference to discuss what Phase 2 of the economic reopening will look like and set a target date to reopen gaming in Nevada.

He said his people have been monitoring trends in the Phase 1 reopening he authorized two weeks ago.

“If Nevada’s COVID-19 data continues to reflect positive or consistent trends through the Memorial Day weekend, the governor will announce a Phase 2 reopening date at the Tuesday press conference along with business reopening and statewide continuing operation guidelines,” according to a statement issued by his staff Friday.

Also on Tuesday, the Nevada Gaming Control Board will hold a workshop where state and local health and safety officers will provide an update on virus response measures at resort hotels.

Then the board will consider what actions to take in regard to reopening plans for gaming properties.

Pending evaluation of trends in COVID-19 data, Sisolak said he has set a target date of June 4 to reopen the gaming industry.

Gaming officials said they expect full compliance with policies to diminish personal contact and increase disinfection efforts throughout those resorts.

The announcement Friday came a few hours after the state released new data showing that Nevada’s unemployment hit at an all-time record 28.2 percent in April, a mark that’s also highest in the nation.

The time of Tuesday’s press conference was not announced.