Ski Pro opens 15,000 sq. ft. shop in former Goodwill location in Reno

Arizona-based Ski Pro opened its new Reno location at the Crossing at Meadowood Square this past weekend.

Photo: Ski Pro Facebook

RENO, Nev. — Snow sports equipment and apparel seller Ski Pro is open after recently taking over a portion of the anchor location at the Crossing at Meadowood Square, 6407 S. Virginia St.

According to a Nov. 13 press release, the long-time Arizona-based shop has been the equipment and apparel partner with the UNR Ski Swap for the past eight years.

A grand opening for the 15,000 square-foot shop took place Nov. 21.

Notwithstanding possible future COVID restrictions, hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10-6 Saturday and noon-5 Sunday.

“Our philosophy is to take care of everyone from their first-time on snow experience, to the veteran enthusiast who seeks high-end, professional ski and board equipment,“ Andrew Vanderbur, Manager for Ski Pro’s Reno location, said in the press release. “We bring a friendly team with a high-level of knowledge of snow sport products, from alpine to backcountry, and combine that with deeply discounted equipment from a wide range of top manufacturers.”

Vanderbur said the store is expected to hire 20 employees and will offer daily rentals and a full-service repair and tune up shop.

Ski Pro will take over a portion of the site that was occupied by Goodwill Industries, which left the Crossing at Meadowood Square in October 2019 and eventually reopened in the old Toys ‘R Us location at 5000 Smithridge Drive.