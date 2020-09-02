Slew of Northern Nevada attorneys make 2021 ‘Best Lawyers’ list

RENO, Nev. — On Aug. 20, acclaimed legal directory Best Lawyers published The Best Lawyers in America 2021 edition, and a multitude of Northern Nevada attorneys made the list in various categories.

Since it was first published in 1983, the annual Best Lawyers list has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled “based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation,” according to the directory’s website. Almost 87,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote, and over 10 million evaluations are received on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world.

Below are lists of some of the local attorneys recognized this year, according to press releases published last week:

Holland & Hart had two Reno attorneys receive “Lawyer of the Year” honors in Dora Lane and James Newman. Further, 11 additional attorneys from firm’s Reno branch made The Best Lawyers in America 2021 list: Bryce Alstead, Fritz Battcher, Douglas Flowers, Megan Fogarty, David Garcia, Matthew Hippler, Timothy Lukas, Jeremy Nork, Stephen Novacek, Robert Ryan and Frederick Schmidt.

Parsons Behle & Latimer saw 50 attorneys make the 2021 list, including three Reno shareholders in Jim B. Butler, Rew R. Goodenow and Michael R. Kealy. Further, the two of the firm’s associate attorneys in Reno were recognized as “One to Watch” for 2021 — Gregory Morrison and Ashley C. Nikkel.

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP announced that two of the firm’s Reno attorneys — Paul A. Matteoni and E. Leif Reid — made the list, while a third attorney, Casey J. Stiteler was recognized as “One to Watch.”

Woodburn and Wedge announced that Reno attorneys Gordon DePaoli and Don Ross received “Lawyer of the Year” honors, while Shay Wells was recognized as “One to Watch.” John Murtha and Shawn Meador also made the 2021 list.

Dickinson Wright PLLC announced that Brian Irvine of the firm’s Reno office received “Lawyer of the Year” honors, while attorneys John P. Desmond and Anjali D. Webster also made the list.

McDonald Carano had 38 total attorneys honored, with five earning “Lawyer of the Year” honors in James W. Bradshaw, Sylvia L. Harrison, A.J. “Bud” Hicks, William A. S. Magrath II and Richard M. Trachok II. Mackenzie Warren, meanwhile, was named a 2021 “One to Watch.”

Go to bestlawyers.com to learn more about Best Lawyers and to search for all attorneys who made the 2021 list.