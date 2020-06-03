SNC in Sparks named a ‘Best Managed Company’ by Deloitte, Wall Street Journal

Eren Ozmen is co-owner and president of Sierra Nevada Corporation.

Courtesy photo

SPARKS, Nev. — Sierra Nevada Corporation was recently named a “U.S. Best Managed Company for 2020.”

Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal sponsored the inaugural U.S. Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes visionary companies who excel in four key areas: strategy, execution, culture and financials.

Of the 27 companies honored, SNC is the only company headquartered in Nevada, and only aerospace and defense contractor.

“It’s an honor to be selected as a Best Managed Company based on SNC’s overall business performance and proven track record,” Eren Ozmen, co-owner and president of SNC, said in a May 19 statement. “This award is a testament to the dedication and passion SNC employees bring to our offices around the world every single day and to the solid guidance of our senior leadership team over the years.”

The U.S. Best Managed Companies award recognizes excellence among private companies with annual revenues of at least $250 million. Organizations are evaluated and selected by an external, independent panel of judges.

This year, honorees came from 20 cities across the U.S. representing industries ranging from financial services to health care, media and technology.