SNC owners Eren, Fatih Ozmen honored with BENS Eisenhower Award

Fatih, left, and Eren Ozmen were honored during a June 9 virtual celebration.

Courtesy Photo: Sierra Nevada Corporation

SPARKS, Nev. — Eren and Fatih Ozmen, owners of the global aerospace and national security conmpany Sierra Nevada Corporation, were honored in June with the Eisenhower Award for their lifetime contributions to U.S. national security.

The Ozmens were among “many of the nation’s pre-eminent current and retired military leaders” who attended the virtual celebration, according to a June 12 press release from Sparks-based SNC.

The semiannual Eisenhower Award, presented by Business Executives for National Security (BENS), recognizes extraordinary Americans who embody the values and principles of President Dwight D. Eisenhower and his holistic definition of national security, which he described as “…the total product of our economic, intellectual, moral and military strength.”

“It is a true privilege to serve our nation and protect lives through technology that SNC builds,” Fatih Ozmen, co-owner and CEO of SNC, said in a statement. “From underwater to space, SNC technology like our jammers and piloting systems keep American warfighters safe and help ensure the continued strength of this great nation. We want to pay it forward to future generations so we might inspire young people the way we were inspired as kids.”

“It is an honor to be recognized by an organization whose purpose, principles and leadership philosophy so closely align with SNC’s, in protecting our precious country, our people, American liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” added Eren Ozmen, co-owner and president of SNC, in a statement. “We sit here as living proof that the American Dream is alive and well.”

The Ozmens were honored alongside U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff General David L. Goldfein and DC Capital Partners Founder and Managing Partner Thomas J. Campbell for their contributions to U.S. national security.

The Ozmens and other 2020 award recipients join a distinguished list of past recipients including Jeff Bezos; Ross Perot, Jr.; and Gen. Paul M. Nakasone.