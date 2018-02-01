Solar power key to Lake Tahoe’s clean energy goal

[Olympic Valley, Calif.] Jan. 31, 2018 – To help achieve Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows' goal to be powered by 100 percent clean, renewable energy sources, Liberty Utilities, the electric service provider in the Lake Tahoe region of California, is actively collaborating with resort leadership to identify and develop new renewable energy generation, storage and energy efficiency projects to benefit the Olympic Valley and surrounding areas.

Subject to regulatory approval, the two companies intend to achieve the resort's 100 percent renewable goal as early as December 2018.

While 25 percent of Liberty Utilities' current power mix includes renewables, the utility intends to develop and deploy a project or series of projects to achieve procurement of renewables equal to 100 percent of the electricity use of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows as well as other customers with 100 percent renewable electricity goals. This action also further supports the State of California's renewable energy goals, including proactively achieving the goals outlined in Senate Bill 100 (SB-100), which is expected to be reconsidered in the upcoming California legislative session. SB 100 aims for 100 percent of total retail sales of electricity in California to come from eligible renewable energy resources and zero-carbon resources by Dec. 31, 2045.

Liberty Utilities is supporting the 100 percent renewable goal of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and other customers through the development of new renewable energy projects, particularly solar. These projects will provide additional clean, renewable energy options for Liberty Utilities' 49,000 customers in California, including Coleville, Floriston, Loyalton, Markleeville, North Lake Tahoe, Portola, South Lake Tahoe, Topaz Lake, Truckee, Verdi, Walker, and Woodfords.

"We take accountability for our company's contribution to CO2, hence our longstanding and unyielding internal focus on reducing our overall footprint," said Andy Wirth, president and COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. "We're glad to finally advance on this key, strategic level changeover to 100 percent renewable-sourced energy.

With this change, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will reduce its total annual carbon footprint, including fuels and other sources unrelated to the power grid, from 13,078 metric tons to an estimated 6,682 metric tons – a 49 percent reduction which is equivalent to the emissions generated by the annual electric use of 959 homes.

Recommended Stories For You

"Today's announcement demonstrates that moving to all renewable energy in the present tense – not a generation from now – is not just possible, it's entirely doable. We have all got to generate the demand for renewable energy and support world-class and progressive companies like Liberty Utilities," Wirth continued.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows' sustainability programs are not new – they date back to the resort's founding; however, they have been expanded over the past seven years as more solutions-based resort initiatives have inspired innovation and a desire to change behaviors. Some of these efforts include banning single-use plastic water bottle sales, introducing ride share and carpool incentive programs, and more.

For more information about the resort's sustainability programs, visit squawalpine.com/ community.