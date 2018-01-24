Sorrento Trail luxury home community opens Saturday

Toll Brothers, a Northern Nevada based homebuilder will host a grand opening of its Sorrento Trail at Bella Vista Ranch Luxury New Home Community, Saturday, Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9521 Copper Sky Drive in Reno.

Visitors will be treated to smoothies, acai bowls, avocado toast, quinoa bowls, and spa water. Additionally, South Meadows Chiropractic will be providing relaxing chair massages to complete this event.

Sorrento Trail is a staff-gated community offers four one-of-a-kind, contemporary open concept home designs ranging from 3,094 to 3,822 square feet. Homes are priced in the upper $500,000s. Other amenities include a community clubhouse, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, and walking trails along Steamboat Creek.

For more information, visit: SorrentoTrail.com.