Sparks named ‘Best Place to Live in Nevada’

Money magazine has named Sparks has been named the 'Best Place to Live in Nevada.’

It was part of the publication's article, 'This is the Best Place to Live in Every State.'

The city was lauded for being a 'less expensive suburban alternative, especially for younger generations,' as well as attractions or events such as the Great Basin Brewing Company and Best in the West Rib Cook-off.

The report also listed the city population as 97,651, with a project job growth rate at 10.17 percent. The median household income was $54,230.