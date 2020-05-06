Sparks screen printing company donating to local businesses in need

A look inside Stitches Clothing Co. at 990 Spice Islands Drive in Sparks.

Courtesy Facebook

SPARKS, Nev. — Stitches Clothing Co., a local contract screen printer, recently launched a web store aimed at selling specialty T-shirts and other products to support local small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an April 22 press release, the Sparks-based company will donate $10 of every T-shirt sale back to each business “to help offset some of the immediate costs the businesses are struggling to currently pay.”

“There are screen print shops across the country hosting similar campaigns to support their local small business economies,” Amber Solorzano, Stitches’ Director of Operations and Marketing, said in a statement. “Most of the businesses we are working with are either temporarily closed or operating in a pickup only capacity. They are our clients, our friends, they are important businesses to our community, we want to help them any way we can.”

The first round of the campaign will feature donations to 20 local businesses, including The Holland Project, Süp, Coffee N’ Comics, Pitch Black Printing, Craft Wine and Beer, and State 36 Clothing, among others.

“We are so grateful for this opportunity,” Kasey Christensen, owner of Süp restaurant in Midtown, said in a statement. “We plan to use funds that come in from the T-shirt sales to assist with the weekly groceries we have been providing for our 25 employees we had to furlough while we are closed.”

The website is available at stitches-clothing-co-store.myshopify.com; it launched April 24, and pre-orders until be accepted through May 10.