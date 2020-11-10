Sparks tech company delivers first integration-ready sensors to meet global standards

SPARKS, Nev. — Sparks-based technology company NevadaNano Inc. announced Nov. 2 it has expanded its Molecular Property Spectrometer (MPS) Refrigerant Product Family with gas sensors for A1, A2L, and A3 refrigerants.

According to a company press release, the sensors are the first to meet the new North American Standards Developing Organizations and global IEC/CENELEC standards, as well as AHRTI performance specifications for residential and commercial HVAC and cooling/refrigeration applications.

“Emerging global regulation is putting pressure on HVAC and refrigeration equipment manufacturers to utilize low global warming refrigerants like A2L,” Bob Christensen, Senior Director of Business Development for NevadaNano Inc., said in a statement “Our innovative, versatile MPS gas sensors, which are available for immediate integration, give manufacturers an advanced solution to help them meet the January 2023 deadline for compliance to new global standards.”

According to the press release, the company’s MPS family of sensors reduce costs by ending the need to use and maintain multiple sensors in a single location or application and can, among other things, quickly and accurately locate refrigerant leaks and “proactively mitigate costly refrigerant loss.”

The sensors are available directly from NevadaNano or through the company’s distribution partner: Sager, Elematec, Hae Song, and Unitronic.