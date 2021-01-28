Sponsored news from local business leaders: Dickson Commercial Group

Dickson Commercial Group is Northern Nevada’s largest full service commercial real estate firm. Founded in 2015 by partners and industry veterans Scott Shanks, SIOR, Dominic Brunetti, CCIM, Harvey Fennell and Tom Fennell, CCIM, DCG has ties to the region’s commercial real estate market spanning 40 years.

Clockwise from top left: Harvey Fennell, Scott Shanks, Tom Fennell and Dominic Brunetti.

Dickson-Commercial2

The company was founded on the principles of having strong local expertise but providing both the brokers and their clients with institutional level work product and support.

DCG has teams and individuals specializing in all sectors of commercial real estate, including industrial, office, retail, multifamily, land, and investment sales.

The company represents some of the largest tenants and landlords in the market. The firm also offers the full spectrum of ancillary commercial services from property management to investment underwriting and feasibility studies.

DCG attributes its success to the quality of the brokers, managers, and support staff who put a focus on competency, professionalism, and ethics above all else.

Brokers and managers are training with accreditation through the Society of Office and Industrial Realtors (SIOR), Certified Commercial Investment Members (CCIM), National Association for Industrial and Office Parks (NAIOP), and the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM).

The company and its brokers have been recipients of numerous awards on both the company and individual level.

Community service is another key pillar for DCG. The firm believes that a company and the people that work there should continually work to improve the community in which we live and do business.

DCG has a deep involvement with many organizations whose mission is to make Northern Nevada the best community possible.

Dickson-Commercial-1

This article was provided and paid for by Dickson Commercial Group.