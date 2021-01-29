Sponsored news from local business leaders: Dickson Realty

Dickson Realty

Dickson Realty has been the source for market and real estate knowledge in Northern Nevada & the Northeastern California Sierra for nearly five decades.

We are a local family-owned firm with international relationships and a global reach. Our success has been documented year after year by inclusion in the only audited ranking in the country, the RealTrends 500.

Dickson Realty was the first real estate company in the area to market luxury real estate as a separate category. In 1988, we were one of the first members of Great Estates, later purchased by Christie’s Auction House. Now, industry affiliations include membership in Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, with over 550 member companies in 70 countries, providing exposure to real estate listings that exceeds all other firms.

Dickson Realty is one of approximately 200 top-in-market real estate firms around the globe to have membership in Luxury Portfolio International, which attracts a global audience and markets approximately 50,000 of the world’s most remarkable homes annually.

Through our membership in The Realty Alliance, Dickson has access and deep relationships with some of the largest real estate companies in the US and Canada.

The Dickson Realty philosophy is rooted in five foundational principles:

Integrity – we always do what is best for our clients by building honest and transparent relationships

Mastery – we have the most experienced team, who are continuously learning and improving

Market Leadership – more people trust Dickson Realty than any other real estate company in Northern Nevada

Neighborhood Expertise – we live here, we love it here, and we give you the insight you need to make informed decisions

More than Dickson Realty – we support local businesses, charities and community organizations with our time, our resources and our hearts

Dickson Realty currently has over 300 REALTORS across 9 offices, and has represented the developers of the largest and most sought-after Master Planned Communities in the area, including Caughlin Ranch, Saddlehorn, Montreux, Wingfield Springs, Somersett, Fieldcreek and Arrowcreek.

Our Northern Nevada offices are located in Somersett, Caughlin Ranch, Midtown/Downtown, Damonte Ranch, Montreux and Sparks. Northern California offices are located in Truckee, Northstar, and Portola.

In addition to real estate services, we are affiliated with a mortgage company and with the largest title and escrow company in the area.

We hope that if you are thinking about buying or selling real estate, you will give us an opportunity to earn your business.

