Sprouts plans to open location in Sparks

Sprouts Farmers Market is scheduled to open a retail location in Sparks sometime in the second quarter of 2018.

The store, located at 125 Disc Drive in Sparks, is expected to bring 120 new jobs to the area. The Sparks location is one of 30 new expected to be opened by Spouts in 2018. Other store locations are anticipated to be opened in California South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

Grand opening dates and hiring information will be shared at a later date.

To learn more about career op[ortunities or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.

Sprouts, founded 15 years ago and is headquartered in Phoenix, offers fresh produce, meat and seafood, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, deli, bakery, natural body care items and more.