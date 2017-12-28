Statewide gaming wins down in Nov.

Nevada's gaming total "gaming win" for November was $909,007,025, according to the latest reports released by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. This is a 2.3 percent decrease compared to November 2016, when licensees reported a gaming win of $930,405,599.

For the fiscal year (July 1, 2017 through November 30, 2017), gaming win has increased 2.58 percent.

The gaming win in Washoe County for November was $63,262,914, a 2 percent increase from November 2016 when the win was $62,023,023.

In the Carson Valley area, which includes Carson City, Gardnerville and Minden, the win was $8,670,998, $10.83 percent increase from the previous year when it was $7,823,822.

In the South Lake Tahoe area, the win was $15,510,510 a 2.92 percent decrease from November 2016 when it was $15,977,612.

Elko County's gaming win in November was $23,371,473, an 11.84 percent increase from $20,897,235 in November 2016.