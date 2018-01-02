Statewide taxable sales up in October

Statewide taxable sales for October in Nevada totaled $4,672,847,151, a 5.2 percent increase over October 2016, according a new report released by the State of Nevada Department of Taxation.

The largest increases were by merchant wholesalers, durable goods, up 20 percent. Food services and pubs, up 3.6 percent; motor vehicle and parts dealers, up 6.9 percent; building material and garden equipment and supplies, up 13.2 percent; and miscellaneous store retailers, were up 32.5 percent.

Twelve of Nevada's 17 counties recorded an increase in taxable sales including: Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Lincoln, and Pershing recorded a decrease.

Gross revenue collections from sales and use taxes amounted to $374,096,022 for

October, a 7.45 percent increase compared to October 2016. The General Fund

portion of Sales and Use Taxes collected amounted to $93,495,727, a 6.27 percent increase

compared to October 2016.