STEM Grant boosts AGC construction access program

The Nevada Chapter of the Associated General Contractors has begun development of a new heavy equipment operator training program that will feature the region’s first virtual reality construction equipment simulator.

The program received a boost from a $200,000 grant from the STEM Workforce Challenge program. The Challenge Grants are administered by the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology to create public-private partnerships that provide education and skills training for Nevada employers.

The training and safety facility will be housed at the Nevada Chapter AGC office including a 1,200-square-foot classroom feature two Catepillar Inc.’s Simformotion heavy equipment simulators. Students who complete the six-week course will receive nationally-recognized NCCER Heavy Equipment Operations Level 1 certification.

The first classes are expected to be available by late spring 2018.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation estimates 1,130 for heavy equipment operators by 2024, a 32 percent growth rate. The annual average wage for heavy equipment operators in Nevada was $57,990 in 2016.