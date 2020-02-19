Support Assistance League® Reno-Sparks at Reno Expo Auctioneer Valuations

The Assistance League® Reno-Sparks has, for almost half a century, worked diligently to improve and expand our philanthropic programs with a goal to transform the lives of children and adults in Washoe County.

To operate our 11 programs, we must produce income, and as our program recipient numbers increase, so does the need for additional income.

We generate this needed income through the sales in our Thrift Shop, from grants and donations, and from fund raising events. On March 7, Assistance League presents its 2020 fundraiser: Reno Expo Auctioneer Valuations.

The venue for our 2020 fundraiser is the Atlantis Casino’s Paradise Ballrooms A-E. Appraisers from Bonhams International Auction House are volunteering their time and expertise to provide attendees with verbal valuations for up to five items per attendee.

Additionally, these Bonhams specialists will be actively looking for consignments that they can take to auction. For example, past concession items include an historic Japanese kimono, a Navajo classic serape, and a large diamond solitaire ring.

One of many items to be auctioned off at the March 7 event.

For valuations of large items, such as furniture or automobiles, attendees can bring photos and detailed descriptions for valuation. Items for valuation could include fine art, California art, Modern art, Western art, Native American art and artifacts, Asian (Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Tibetan) artifacts (jade, porcelain, images of devotion), jewelry (with sapphires, rubies, diamonds, emeralds, etc.), pottery, china, other items of fine décor, furniture and automobiles.

In addition to receiving verbal valuations for heirlooms and valuable items, guests will be able to attend informational presentations by Bonhams specialists in fine art, jewelry and Asian art.

Tickets, which will grant guests all-day access to the event, are available for $25 at EventbriteRenoExpo2020. Guests will be issued wrist bands allowing them to come and go from the event and enjoy the amenities offered at the Atlantis. Ticket sales are limited to 1,000.

Assistance League plans to add the profits from this event to the revenues that fund its philanthropic programs. One of those programs, Links to Learning, is available to teachers in Washoe County School District and provides monetary awards to fund projects that would otherwise be paid by the educators themselves or would just not be available.

One such project funded this past school year provided the much-needed Full Option Science System (FOSS) kits, an award-winning, hands-on science curriculum that engages students with meaningful active-learning experiences.

A fifth grade Washoe County teacher stated, “ Students were able to learn how producers and consumers interacted in energy transfer, and they were able to see how the decomposer level actually worked. We still have worms in the containers and they are still doing their work!”

You can help Assistance League continue to improve the gains we make in assisting those less fortunate and enhancing educational opportunities for Washoe County school children, which in turn benefits the entire Reno community, by attending the Reno Expo Auctioneer Valuations event.

Mark your calendars for March 7 and log on to EventbriteRenoExpo2020.eventbrite.com to get your ticket soon before they are all sold out.

This article was provided by Assistance League® Reno-Sparks, which sponsors this content.