Survey for Washoe County businesses impacted by COVID open through Nov. 30

RENO, Nev. — Washoe County is seeking input on how the pandemic has affected residents and businesses by way of two surveys that are open through Nov. 30.

The surveys “will create the foundation for effective recovery planning” by helping officials “understand the financial, educational, social and emotional impacts on the community, as well as employment and economic losses, according to a Nov. 12 press release from the county.

“The time to plan for recovery is while we are still in the middle of a crisis so we are positioned and prepared to act as we transition to a new normal,” Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County recovery manager, said in a statement. “We need to hear from our business community and residents to understand how they’ve been affected and what support is most beneficial as we move beyond this pandemic.”

Business owners are asked to take this survey to address economic and workforce issues. The survey explores the extent of business closures and reduced services, as well as the availability of remote operations and alternative resources for supplies.

A second survey specific to residents focuses on the personal, financial and social impacts of the pandemic, according to Washoe County, gauging residents’ comfort level with activities like grocery shopping, dining out, attending events and playing sports, and asks for feedback on concerns related to healthcare, social distancing, travel and possible exposure to the virus.

“Gathering this information now as a regional effort enables the region to be a more resilient community in the future,” per the county press release. “It helps identify gaps in services and resources as well as remove duplications in effort so it is important that the survey be taken by as many residents and businesses as possible.”

For more information on regional COVID-19 efforts, visit covid19washoe.com.