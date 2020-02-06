Swipe left or right? Reno entrepreneur launches ‘Bumble for weddings’ app

RENO, Nev. — Candi Block, founder and CEO of Right Hearted Weddings, recently launched the company’s mobile app, serving the Reno/Tahoe and Seattle areas.

According to a press release on behalf of the company, the platform is designed to match couples with professional services in a so-called “Bumble for weddings” format.

“The way that couples have been finding and connecting with wedding vendors online hasn’t changed for decades — it’s now time to innovate and make the process easier,” Block, a professional wedding planner who relocated from Seattle to Reno last year, said in a statement.

Designed similar to the popular dating app, Right Hearted Weddings‘ free app allows clients to swipe left or right for their preferred vendor — from caterers to photographers to florists.

“Couples are more equally sharing wedding planning responsibilities, so it’s important for them to stay connected, and they’re planning on top of their full-time jobs, so they need an app that allows them to plan in shorter spurts,” said Block. “I wanted a way I could present vendors to my clients and allow them to easily say what they liked or disliked and compare who’d be the best fit all in one place, without sending them off to search for that information all over the internet.

“When I learned only about 20 percent of couples hire a planner, I realized this tool should be accessible to everyone.”

According to the release, Right Hearted Weddings’ vendors pay a flat rate of $30 monthly to participate.

To celebrate the app launch, Block and Right Hearted Weddings partners hosted a launch party on Jan. 21 at Black Rabbit Mead Company.

Block is also owner of Block Weddings & Events. Along with leading hundreds of creative entrepreneurs as a guest blogger and chapter leader of the Rising Tide Society, she found Right Hearted Weddings as a way to connect wedding professionals with their ideal clients and give engaged couples an intuitive and trustworthy platform to find the right wedding vendors to make their wedding plans a reality.