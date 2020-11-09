Switch ranked in Top 10 for corporate clean energy use

SEIA's annual Solar Means Business Reports puts Switch in the top 10.

Courtesy Graphic: Switch

RENO, Nev. — Global tech firm Switch announced recently the company was again named in the Top 10 of global-leading companies for its investment in utilizing solar energy in the Solar Energy Industries Association’s (SEIA) annual Solar Means Business report.

Las Vegas-based Switch, which operates a large data center east of Reno in Storey County, is the only colocation data center technology company to be named in the Top 10, according to an Oct. 7 press release.

“It is an honor to again be named as one of the Top 10 industry-leading, global technology companies and the only colocation data center technology ecosystem in the world on the Solar Energy Industries Association’s Solar Means Business list,” Switch EVP of Strategy Adam Kramer said in a statement. “This acknowledgement affirms and further cements Switch’s position as a leader in sustainability, which tremendously benefits our customers, the communities where we operate and our planet.”

The Solar Means Business Report is produced annually by SEIA and follows solar adoption by businesses across the U.S., ranging from some of the country’s largest and most recognizable brands to small businesses in all 50 states.

SEIA is the national trade association for the U.S. solar industry and embodies the innovation and entrepreneurship that defines solar energy.

Switch’s data centers have been powered by 100 percent clean energy since January 2016, according to the company, and use new, local resources for its renewable energy needs. Switch is currently purchasing nearly 587 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, which is enough green power to meet 100 percent of the organization’s electricity use.

“The world’s most recognizable brands are walking the walk when it comes to their clean energy commitments,” Abigail Ross Hopper, President and CEO of SEIA, said in a statement. “Businesses are choosing solar energy because it can significantly curb their energy costs and add predictability during these uncertain times. We expect that the corporate sector will make greater investment in solar as businesses make and follow through on clean energy commitments to address the climate crisis.”