Switch returns as sponsor of robotics competition

Las Vegas – Switch and FIRST Nevada have teamed up again to demonstrate the value of STEAM education and careers in these fields, through robot design and creation for the 2018 Las Vegas Regional FIRST Robotics Competition. Switch, a global technology solutions corporation has provided a major sponsorship for the second year in a row to support and enhance the FIRST® program in Nevada.

"FIRST Nevada is ecstatic that Switch has selected FIRST as their key philanthropy initiative," said Angela Quick FIRST Nevada Regional Director.