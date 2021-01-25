Tahoe casino, shuttered due to pandemic, to auction assets to community

The casino featured 295 slot machines and six table games, including a poker room with four tables, most of which will be auction off.

STATELINE, Nev. — The South Tahoe community experienced a loss early in the pandemic when Lakeside Inn and Casino closed its doors, but now people can buy some memories.

An online auction in March will include almost all of the inn’s furniture and equipment, including the craps table that is one of the longest in Nevada, slot machines, poker tables, kitchen equipment, hotel room furniture and memorabilia.

In most cases of casino closures, all assets are usually sold in bulk to a company or scrapped. But Hudson Stremmel of Stremmel Auctions, the company leading the auction, said Lakeside owners wanted to give the community a unique opportunity to keep memories of the casino.

“This casino has meant a lot to a lot of people,” Stremmel said.

Lakeside Inn announced it was permanently closing in April after 35 years in business due to the casino/resort initially being denied an emergency small business loan to help with finances.

The casino featured 295 slot machines and six table games, including a poker room with four tables. It featured a full sportsbook, while the hotel offered 115 rooms arranged over two floors.

The auction will be held online on March 4-7.

“There are no reserves and no minimums for this auction, meaning items will sell to the highest bid, regardless of price,” Stremmel said.

A catalog of all the items for auction will be available in the coming weeks.

To learn more or the participate, visit http://www.stremmelauctions.com.