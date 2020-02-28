Tahoe Forest, Truckee medical group merger closes March 1

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Forest Health System has acquired the Truckee Tahoe Medical Group, officials recently announced.

The merger becomes effective March 1.

According to a Feb. 24 press release from Tahoe Forest Health System, TTMG will practice under the name of “Tahoe Forest MultiSpecialty Clinics Primary Care.”

The clinic and office locations in Truckee, Tahoe City and Squaw Valley, as well as services, providers and staff of TTMG, will remain the same, according to Tahoe Forest, with the same insurance carriers, hours and phone number.

TTMG has been in business for over 60 years; the merger will “ensure that we can continue to provide high-quality primary care to you and your family,” the medical group’s physicians wrote in a January statement on its website.

“(Tahoe Forest) has been a steward of excellent care in our community,” according to the statement. “This merger strengthens and expands Primary and Urgent Care services for our district … Our goal is a seamless transition for you as patients.”

For information, or to make an appointment, call 530-581-8864.