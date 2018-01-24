Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center nearly sold out after 64,000-acre deal with tech company

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. — Lately, it seems Lance Gilman barely has had a chance to catch his breath.

The Storey County commissioner and marketing manager of the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (TRIC) on Jan. 19 announced a series of deals to sell off the majority of available property in the vast 104,000-square-foot industrial park that's most notably home to Tesla, Google and Switch.

The centerpiece is the purchase of roughly 64,000 acres — which amounts to 62 percent of space at the industrial park — by Blockchains, LLC, a tech company currently headquartered in Canoga Park, Calif. Blockchains reportedly plans to relocate its operations to TRIC as soon as possible.

"Information about the company and future plans will be forthcoming," Elaina Duffy, marketing director and spokesperson for Blockchains, said in an email to the NNBW.

Further details about the deal were not made public.

"It was a growth pattern more or less for Blockchains," Gilman told the NNBW this week. "What it came down to is they wanted ultimately to showcase their blockchain technology format in the largest industrial park in the world."

Blockchains is a financial services, security and software firm that specializes in "blockchain" technology. According to its website, the company puts itself "at the forefront of one of the most revolutionary innovations since the advent of the internet, blockchain distributed ledger technology," adding that it chiefly, "conceptualizes and incubates blockchain-powered ideas, ventures and businesses."

The technology reportedly allows market participants to keep track of digital currency transactions (such as Bitcoin) without central recordkeeping.

Per the company's website, during development of its TRIC campus, "a newly renovated facility just outside of (TRIC) will act as our temporary headquarters until the campus is complete."

"We're excited to see this announcement and eager to see what Blockchains has in mind with the property," said Pat Whitten, Storey County manager. "The companies that have purchased land out there usually have had some kind of forward thinking look at the future."

Gilman also disclosed that, among other smaller land sale deals that recently closed at the industrial park, Chip Bowlby with Reno Land Development is purchasing 800 acres at the industrial park to develop what will be known as the Tahoe Reno Tech Center.

Gilman and business partner Roger Norman Sr. purchased the future TRIC property in 2001. The latter said he figured it would at least three generations before it was fully developed, but now all but roughly 275 acres of land have been sold, Gilman said.

Gilman indicated he and his partners will remain involved in the TRIC development in various capacities. He also said they are not done looking for land deals, and sees rural Nevada communities such as Fernley, Fallon and Silver Springs as the next steps for development.

"We truly believe Northern Nevada has become the center of the universe," Gilman said.

Sierra Nevada Media Group editor Kevin MacMillan contributed to this report.