Tahoe’s Lakeside casino to close permanently amid COVID pandemic

Lakeside Inn and Casino in Stateline was the first casino on Tahoe's South Shore to close temporarily on March 17 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

STATELINE, Nev. — Lakeside Inn and Casino will apparently not make it through the coronavirus crisis.

The casino affectionally known as “the local’s place” on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore announced Tuesday through an emailed newsletter, as well as a post on its website and Facebook page, that it is permanently closing after 35 years “of being a source of entertainment for thousands of guests.”

According to a Tuesday afternoon story from South Tahoe Now, Lakeside Inn President Stacy Noyes said the decision was made after the business was denied an emergency small business loan to help with finances.

Per the South Tahoe Now story, Noyes said Lakeside was denied a loan because the business was not qualified due to being a gaming establishment.

The closure is for all areas of the business, including the casino, restaurant and hotel.

According to South Tahoe Now, Lakeside’s 218 employees were being told on Tuesday afternoon of the permanent closure via texts, emails and through an employee page on the website.

“This decision was not made lightly,” according to the website post. “We hoped that we would be able to resume operations once this COVID-19 situation improved. However, that’s just not in the cards for us. We were able to stay open for 35 years because of our tremendous staff, loyal guests, and a supportive community.

“The relationships we have created with our guests are just incredible.”

According to the post, Lakeside is asking for guests to share memories by sending an email to newsletter@lakesideinn.com. Staff plans to post them on the website for all to read.

The casino featured 295 slot machines and six table games, including a poker room with four tables. It featured a full sportsbook, while the hotel offered 115 rooms arranged over two floors.

Lakeside said in the upcoming days to check the website’s COVID page at lakesideinn.com/closure-updates information on how to cash in slot tickets or table games chips.