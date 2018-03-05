Tech manufacturer serving industrial giants, expanding with new equipment

Based in Carson City, Triangle Labs, Inc., specializes in providing complex circuit boards, wiring boards, antenna substrate systems and other high-tech materials to customers in the defense, avionics, medical, automotive, energy, electronics, space, satellite and wireless industries.

A new equipment purchase generated by a low-interest SBA loan facilitated by Nevada State Development Corporation solidified Triangle Labs' position as a global leader in its field, serving customers such as Raytheon, Boeing, Varian Medical System and other giants.

"We're extremely proud of everything we have achieved in our nearly two decades in the business, and adding this crucial new equipment is another big step for the future of the company," said John-Michael Gray, president of Triangle Labs. "Our customers include some of the largest, most technologically advanced and most forward-thinking companies on the planet, and we're confident we'll be able to continue to provide them with the excellent service to which they have become accustomed from Triangle Labs."

Triangle Labs fabricates its specialized products in-house to meet specific customer needs. In addition to wiring boards and antenna systems, capabilities include IPC 6018 Class II & Type III circuits, precision multi-layer circuit boards (up to 60+ layers), multilayer microwave circuits, mixed material construction including Teflon & FR4 assemblies, and electroplating of materials such as carbon fiber composites and dielectric foam.

The company prides itself on its standing as a strong corporate citizen in Northern Nevada, and turned to Nevada State Development Corporation for its SBA loan to further expand the business.

"Triangle Labs, with its ability to serve some of the most demanding clients in their respective industries, is one of the most remarkable stories in the Northern Nevada business field," said Heather Ashbridge, Assistant Vice President/Loan Officer with Nevada State Development Corporation, a nonprofit company that is the largest SBA 504 loan provider in Nevada. "We are pleased that their SBA loan will position the firm as an innovator in specialized high-tech equipment for many years to come."

In recognition of its stellar performance, Triangle Labs has earned a "4-Star Supplier Excellence Award" from Raytheon, a prestigious achievement which only seven of more than 5,000 manufacturers and suppliers hold. Raytheon is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of defense and aerospace systems.

For more information on Triangle Labs, please visit trilabs.net.

For more information on Nevada State Development Corporation, please visit http://www.nsdc.com.