TEDxReno returns June 27 with free virtual event

Emily Jaenson, general manager of the Reno Aces, is among those scheduled to present at Saturday's TedXReno event.

Photo: David Calvert / Reno Aces

RENO, Nev. — TEDxReno will return with a free online event on June 27, with topics and issues covering “the ever-changing and resilient environment in which Nevada and we, as a society, find ourselves, from impacts of COVID-19 to civil unrest,” according to a press release.

The event, themed “Global Starts Local,” is from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include a virtual lunch break where participants can join live, as well as virtual breakout sessions with speakers and other experts to continue conversations about the topics presented.

According to the press release, TEDxReno originated in 2013 and operated through 2015.

After three years as the licensee for TEDxUniversityofNevada, Bret Simmons re-applied for the TEDxReno license in 2020. Beyond the June 27 event, a live event will occur at some point in 2021.

“We are excited to bring TEDxReno back to our communities and believe the online event will be an enticing kick-off to the new and revived TEDxReno event,” Simmons said in a statement. “The event will re-engage people who love the TED concept and the topics that TED embraces, and we hope that all will be able to join us for this free online event. You will walk away empowered, refreshed and inspired.”

Speakers confirmed for June 27 include, among others, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve; Kaya Stanley, entrepreneur/co-owner of Old Granite Street; Danny DeLaRosa, Chief Development Officer at Greater Nevada Credit Union; and Emily Jaenson, general manager of the Reno Aces.

The event is sponsored by JamPro Music Factory and KPS3 Marketing.

Pre-registration is required for the free event; go to ted.com/tedx/events/39219 to RSVP and for a full list of speakers.