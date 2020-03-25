Tesla opens Northern Nevada’s first service center in South Reno

A ribbon cutting took place March 5 to mark the opening of Tesla's first service center in Northern Nevada.

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — On March 5, Tesla held a grand opening celebration, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce, for its first showroom and service center in Northern Nevada.

The opening of the center means Tesla customers no longer need to travel to Sacramento for vehicle maintenance, such as software diagnostics, adjustments and more.

According to a press release, the showroom at 9732 S. Virginia St. in South Reno provides potential customers the opportunity to speak with a consultant as well as test-drive a vehicle.

During the event, Rick Murdock, Vice President of Government Affairs for THE ROW, also announced a partnership with Tesla that includes the first V3 Superchargers in Reno located at the Eldorado’s surface parking lot.