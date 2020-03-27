Tesla to temporarily cut 75 percent of gigafactory staff amid COVID pandemic

The massive Tesla Gigafactory 1 is located east of Reno-Sparks in Storey County.

Courtesy Tesla

RENO, Nev. — On March 27, Storey County Manager Austin Osborne said Tesla has decided to cut back its operations at the gigafactory east of Reno.

The announcement came a week after Panasonic, Tesla’s partner at the battery factory, announced it was temporarily shutting down operations there because of the coronavirus.

Both companies employ thousands at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in Storey County.

In a March 27 statement, Osborne said Tesla announced it will reduce on-site staff “by about 75 percent in the coming days.”

He said Tesla and other companies at TRIC are checking employee temperatures, allowing remote work and maintaining workstation distance among other things to ensure employee safety.

In their announcement March 20, Panasonic officials said their portion of the factory is undergoing “intensive cleaning” while closed.

On March 19, Tesla also announced it would suspend production at its Fremont, Calif., factory, according to media reports.