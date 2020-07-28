The Abbi Agency acquires London-based digital firm

RENO, Nev. — The Abbi Agency in Reno announced this month it has acquired Made by Chance, a London-based digital firm that provides website and app development, digital design, branding, marketing and an array of videography, illustration and animation services.

The acquisition — which includes the absorption of five Made by Chance employees — closed in April 2020, according to The Abbi Agency; terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We have been working on projects with the Made by Chance team for more than four years, and we are thrilled to add to the firm’s top-tier talent as we continue to expand our digital services,” Bryan Allison, Chief Marketing Officer at The Abbi Agency, said in a July 16 press release announcing the deal. “By combining superior web and app development work with our growing use of innovative, world-class digital media buying, we’ve built a unique end-to-end solution for our clients that is responsive, trackable and constantly optimized.”

Per the press release, in January 2020, The Abbi Agency’s Director of Digital Experience, Caroline Sexton, began negotiations to acquire the company “after it became apparent an acquisition would be the best path for both businesses to grow and succeed.”

With the merger, Sexton is now leading the London branch under The Abbi Agency brand umbrella.