The best in commercial real estate – 15th annual Summit Awards winners

Winners of the 2019 Summit Awards were announced in June. Go to www.facebook.com/SummitAwardsNorthernNevada to view a video announcement.

The Summit Awards Committee is proud to announce this year’s winners for achievement and excellence in Northern Nevada commercial real estate.

We are disappointed that we aren’t able to celebrate with you all in person this year — our awards ceremony is known for lively entertainment and a relaxed social environment for industry professionals to network and celebrate their success.

This online and remote announcement of 2019’s winners is no replacement for the Summit Awards — but you can expect next year’s ceremony to be the best yet!

For the past two decades, the Summit Awards has been Northern Nevada’s premier commercial real estate achievement awards for contractors, brokers, developers, and other service providers in the Northern Nevada region.

The Summit Awards is hosted by the four leading commercial real estate and development organizations in Northern Nevada, NAIOP, CREW, CCIM, and Nevada Builders Alliance.

The Summit Awards are based on four categories including the Construction Awards for general contractor, sub contractor, and design professional, honoring their company/firm for their hard work and dedication in 2019.

Broker Awards are awarded to top performing specialists in the industrial, office, retail, investment, land, and generalist categories, as well as a rising star award. The largest single lease, largest sale transaction, and total transactions by a single commercial real estate office are recognized, and top honors go to the Broker of the Year.

Developers and their 2019 completed projects are also recognized in several categories, including industrial, re-development, medical office, multifamily, office, and retail. These developments win high honors in the Development Awards category.

The Specialty Awards salute the individual accomplishments of NAIOP Developing Leaders, property managers, and the individual who has most actively supported the advancement of women in the highly competitive field of commercial real estate is awarded the Katie Morrison CREW award.

The Summit Awards Committee would like to thank all of those who sponsored this special announcement and congratulates the 2019 winners.

You have all helped to make the Summit Awards a fantastic event every year and we look forward to celebrating with everyone in 2021!

And the winners are…

The Northern Nevada Business Weekly, in partnership with NAIOP, CREW, CCIM and Nevada Builders Alliance, published a special section announcing the winners of the 15th annual Summit Awards on July 22.

Go here to view the full digital edition, which includes descriptions and details of each award.

The list of 2019 Summit Awards winners are listed below. Visit http://www.SummitAwards.org to learn more:

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR: Longley Commerce Center / Panattoni Development Company

RE-DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR: Renown Urgent Care / Shaheen Beauchamp Builders

OFFICE DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR: Mountain View Corporate Center / McKenzie Properties

MEDICAL OFFICE DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR: Cancer Care Specialists / Tanamera Construction

RETAIL DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR: Carson City Nissan Dealership / Miles Construction

MULTI-FAMILY DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR: The Village on Sage Street / Tolles Development Company & Gorelick Rentals

CONSTRUCTION AWARDS

SUB CONTRACTOR OF THE YEAR: D&D Roofing & Sheet Metal

DESIGN PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR: Wood Rogers

GENERAL CONTRACTOR OF THE YEAR: Group West Construction

BROKER AWARDS

INDUSTRIAL BROKER OF THE YEAR​: Kidder Mathews / Michael Nevis, Michael Hoeck and Steven Kucera

OFFICE BROKER OF THE YEAR: CBRE / David Woods and Matt Grimes

RETAIL BROKER OF THE YEAR: Logic Commercial Real Estate / CR Advisory Group

LAND BROKER OF THE YEAR: Archcrest Commercial Partners / Mark Krueger

INVESTMENT BROKER OF THE YEAR: CBRE / Aiman Noursoultanova

GENERALIST BROKER OF THE YEAR: Chase Johnson Commercial / Ryan Johnson and Dick Johnson

RISING STAR BROKER OF THE YEAR: Marcus & Millichap / Daniel Winrod

OVERALL BROKER OF THE YEAR: Kidder Mathews / Michael Nevis, Michael Hoeck and Steven Kucera

LARGEST SALE TRANSACTION OF THE YEAR: CBRE / Eric Bennett, Daniel Buhrmann and Greg Shutt

LARGEST LEASE TRANSACTION OF THE YEAR: Kidder Mathews / Michael Nevis, Michael Hoeck and Steven Kucera

TOTAL TRANSACTION BY BROKERAGE HOUSE: CBRE

SPECIALTY AWARDS