The Medicare Store opens first Reno location

RENO, Nev. — The Medicare Store — an insurance agency that works with major insurance companies to offer Medicare supplement and Medicare Advantage plans — recently opened its first Reno location at 5470 Kietzke Lane, Suite 300.

According to a March 9 press release, since launching in Southern Nevada eight years ago, The Medicare Store has “helped insure over 10,000 Nevadans.”

“Because of its unique relationship-based business model, the company has successfully expanded its services to represent Medicare Advantage plans in Las Vegas, Reno and throughout the state of Nevada,” according to the release.

Among other services, licensed agents offer home visits, as well as phone or in-store appointments, to aid eligible residents in finding the best insurance plan.

“We consider ourselves advocates for our Medicare clients. Their best interests are always what we consider when recommending a Medicare plan,” Calvin Bagley, President/CEO of The Medicare Store, said in a statement. “We have educated, independent agents who are certified to provide information on several providers, plans, and benefits to create a comprehensive overview of Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Supplements in Nevada.

“Our agents are unbiased. They don’t push one provider over another. They work with people to find the best Medicare plan for their needs.”

Go to themedicarestore.com to learn more.