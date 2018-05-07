Thought Leaders: Changing legal landscape in a growth market

As a market grows — much like Reno has over the last several years — so does the demand for services supporting the businesses that are growing or moving to the area. Legal services are no exception.

In a state with more than 11,000 lawyers, it can seem overwhelming at times to determine what type of attorney you or your business may need to handle your legal needs.

Whether it's your first time hiring a lawyer or you've recently been served with a lawsuit, there's a full-service law firm with an office in downtown Reno whose mission it is "to take a genuine interest in our clients, understand their objectives, and meet or exceed their expectations."

Deep Roots, in Reno and the Southwest

That law firm is Snell & Wilmer, founded in 1938. Since its inception, the firm has grown its presence to 400-plus attorneys and 11 locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, D.C. and Mexico.

Our attorneys practice in more than 90 specialized areas in 35 states. We serve regional, national and international clients including major national and multinational corporations, educational and research institutions, municipalities and government agencies, nonprofits, charitable organizations, industry executives and high-net-worth individuals.

"In our Reno office, we are pleased to provide both transactional and litigation services to our clients, drawing on additional resources from around our firm, depending on the scope and geography of the legal matter," said William Peterson, founding partner and trial attorney of the Snell & Wilmer Reno office. "In addition, the majority of the Reno attorneys are licensed in California. With so much commerce between the two states, it's a benefit to our clients."

Meeting Client Demands

Snell & Wilmer is a relationship-based law firm. We begin any legal relationship with a commitment to understand your business and objectives and strengthen our relationships with members of your team to become trusted legal advisors.

This philosophy underscores our firm's unique-themed branding, recognizing and addressing the differences among our clients and their legal needs. With any new legal matter, we strive to work efficiently and be extremely responsive.

"We manage cases carefully and efficiently and are committed to ongoing, clear and candid communication with the client," said Peterson.

"Additionally, as businesses demand speed and flexibility in their own organizations, we, too, have kept pace with our clients in the areas of technology, alternative fee structures, e-discovery tools, electronic matter management and a host of other platforms designed to simplify and streamline workflows," said Jacey Prupas, partner in the Reno office. "For clients, we are available on a 24-hour, 7-day-a-week basis, as needed. We are always "on-call" in order to ensure prompt service to our clients – we are very proud of this fact.”

Emerging Technology, Programs

Businesses today are expected to effectively navigate an ever-changing economic, governmental, and legal landscape. It's not always easy to keep a pulse on everything that can impact your business, as you are busy running your business!

At Snell & Wilmer, we constantly monitor the issues and opportunities that arise on the national and world stages that could impact our clients.

For example, our firm recently formed a Blockchain and Digital Currency practice group to bring together our attorneys who have a strong understanding of the related entities and technologies, as well as the complex regulatory and legal landscape surrounding this new currency and data security paradigm.

"As digital currency becomes more prevalent, we have had the opportunity to work with clients of every size in this regard and are well-positioned to continue to take a lead role in this area of law," said Prupas.

Another example, as network intrusions continue to rise, is our Cybersecurity, Data Protection and Privacy practice group, an area of high importance to business owners.

Our attorneys advise on cybersecurity preparedness and regulatory compliance; data breach/cyber incident response; post-incident regulatory enforcement and private litigation; law enforcement liaison services; and privacy counseling.

"These, along with the recently announced and proposed Opportunity Zones in Nevada, are just some of the examples where Snell & Wilmer takes a lead role in emerging industries and technologies, whether it's counseling a client, providing an educational seminar and program, publishing a Legal Alert, or being quoted in legal and news publications," added Peterson.

Lex Mundi, a Global Legal Network

For our clients who have legal needs beyond our borders, Snell & Wilmer is a member of Lex Mundi, a leading association of 160 premier independent law firms from more than 100 countries.

"Through this extensive international network, together with our offices in the U.S. and Mexico, we are able to provide a full range of quality legal services to our clients," said Prupas. "With Lex Mundi, we are confident our clients will receive quality representation from an elite selection of law firms with local market knowledge."

Serving our Community

Like the firm's mission statement, our attorneys across our footprint are also committed to community service and leadership. Our Reno attorneys and staff are engaged in a number of community, civic and industry-related activities including board positions at KNPB, RAVE and the Reno Philharmonic, to name a few.

"Reno is home to us, and we feel honored to be able to serve the community where we live and work," said Prupas.

This article was provided by Snell & Wilmer. To learn more about the firm, its attorneys, practice areas and community involvement activities, visit http://www.swlaw.com.